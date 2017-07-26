EL PLANTIO GOLF SOCIETY – JULY MEDAL

The last Tuesday of the month is always the ‘Medal’ which is not universally liked by the membership. A return of several shots over par at the watery holes 3 and 7 or the difficult bunker-ringed hole 8 can ruin what could have been a very promising round. Today’s winner Martin Rickman mentioned to me, pre-round, that it was about time he won the medal as he had not done so for at least two years and, sure enough, he triumphed by 4 shots.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 1 – John O’Brien and Hole 8 – John Wilby.

3rd Place, Handicap 5, John O’Brien – 60 shots.

2nd Place, Handicap 8, David Swann – 59 shots.

1st Place, Handicap 9, Martin Rickman 55 shots.

Picture shows L to R, Martin Rickman, John O’ Brien, David Swann, John Wilby.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann