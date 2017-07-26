Ballistic Overkill Gameplay Lets Play Series Episode 6 GETTING BETTER + GRANADEAR!!!???

Welcome to this Gameplay Episode of Ballistic Overkill. This is my Lets Play episode 6! I hope you enjoy the gameplay as much as I enjoyed playing it!

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

Donate to me!! PayPal.Me/SBudgen

Today’s T-Shirt: https://goo.gl/qld0bF

My CUSTOM APPAREL STORE: http://santuapparel.com/

MY TSHIRTS FACEBOOK! https://goo.gl/eVHf22

PRODUCT ‘O’ THE DAY!! ⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

(US LINK) https://goo.gl/FgJJJv

(UK LINK) https://goo.gl/FgJJJv

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

CHECK OUT MY MINECRAFT CHANNEL! https://goo.gl/K7BaQ3

CHECK ME ON VID.ME: https://vid.me/MrPatrioticP2P

Discord group: https://discord.gg/FmckCNQ

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✪Watch the whole video!! ✪Enjoy the video?? ✪Maybe leave a like + SUB??!!??

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

Watch my most recent video!►https://goo.gl/ODVFQN

Watch my most popular upload!► https://goo.gl/VaGvoo

Or Even VISIT MY Vlog Channel!► https://goo.gl/Fb5fR0

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

☛Connect with me!!☚

►GOOGLE+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/1160021

►FACEBOOK: https://goo.gl/jwxU4w

►Twitter: https://goo.gl/HnWOyi

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

►Support me + Help me out! http://patreon.com/MrPatriotic

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

♨Wanna see some more videos??!!♨

✌FTB Sky Factory 3 Episode 1: https://youtu.be/dQlb_t0VdVs

✌FTB Beyond Letsplay Episode 1: https://youtu.be/Gy34Wehe8DM

✌Paladins Gameplay #2: https://youtu.be/Vew2WMH2lpg

✌Planet Coaster Lets Play #2: https://youtu.be/vs6Zdl-DvO0

✌Elite Dangerous HT GET MONEY: https://youtu.be/FOPcAzcg1bg

✌:CSGO Arms Race LS: https://youtu.be/ZFpgsRQNAd0

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

♨Wanna see EVEN MORE VIDS??!!

✌SKY FACTORY 3 Lets Play SERIES PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyU59z7xM2jZAniWnTqzwKQJ

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌Elite Dangerous Lets Play SERIES PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyVR5JlXfV7caFUTQvWax3JW

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌ALL VIDEOS: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyWkvP_Nni-Y0QD0e82T38FY

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌Planet Coaster Lets Play Series PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyWPueX0YSm8azsrac_cYUW7

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌Paladins Gameplay, Letsplay SERIES Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyWiSj6uWe1iK0iPLdXpXnPa

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌ MINECRAFT ULTRA MODDED SERIES PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyVLckZW09wkxrXdtVRxitFB

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌CSGO ARMS RACE Gamplay SERIES PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyXSUJxiVai7USE6TCUz3qrM

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✌HOW TO MAKE LOADS OF MONEY IN ELITE DANGEROUS: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZJCJ-1eAbyVTRaurHYMvZQzPntgHc_CR

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

#mrpatriotic #mrp #mrpatrioticp2p #patrioticallypaladins #santu #santuapparel #loyaltotrend #minecraftletsplay #minecraftgameplay #creativerseletsplay #creativersegameplay #elitedangerousletsplay #elitedangeroustutorial #elitedangerousgameplay #minecrafttutorial #creativersetutorial