On Friday 21st July Montgo Golf Society played a team yellow ball competition at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Geoff Willcock.

Despite dire predictions of storms we managed to dodge the bullet this week and complete our rounds without any inclement weather, although it was very humid and several players suffered with the heat.

A yellow ball competition is basically a team stableford with a twist. The team is allocated a yellow golf ball and the players take it in turns to play the ball, with any points scored by the player with the yellow ball doubled, and then added to the best score of one other member of the team.

If however the yellow ball is lost then the team lose the ability to score the double points, therefore a huge amount of pressure is placed on the player using the ball to hang on to it. At the end of the day only two teams were able to return their yellow balls at the end of the round, and they ended up the days winners.

In first place, with a great score of 117 points, was the team of Keith Cottrell, Sally Cottrell, their guest Mark Davies, and George Braddick who has finally worked out the way to win. Find a family who can play golf and get them to adopt you!!!! In second place was the sponsor’s team of Geoff Willcock, Wolfgang Schuster, and Denise Cooper, with the same score but an inferior back nine.

There were two nearest the pins, with Celia Cronin winning the 3rd with a terrific shot to just .59 mtrs from the pin, and George Braddick won the 16th with an equally impressive shot to just 2.72 mtrs. There were three 2’s, scored by George, Celia, and Robin Thatcher.

Our next event is on the 4th August, when we will be playing a stableford competition for the Yorkshire Day Cup, sponsored by our very own tyke, Gordon Gleeson. Guests are welcome, subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website at www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.