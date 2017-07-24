GUARDIA REQUEST CLOSURE OF PUNTA PRIMA NIGHTCLUB

The Guardia Civil and Torrevieja council have warned that there are licensing deficiencies with the activities that are authorised to take place in a Punta Prima nightclub that is currently operating with just a motel license and as such they have written to the Generalitat requesting that it be closed down.

The disclosure comes after an inspection carried out by agents of the Civil Guard, during which they detected numerous security deficiencies in the building, which is located on the N-332 on the edge of the Urbanisation Los Barcos. According to information provided by the establishment itself, In addition to the guest bedrooms, the venue has outdoor parking and a bar-disco area that hosts erotic shows.

After receiving the report from the Civil Guard, municipal authorities upheld the findings including the absence of minimum security measures necessary to carry out the activities that take place in the facility. The services that are available within the establishment are not authorised by the terms and conditions of the license that was granted at the time of opening, for a business that was launched exclusively as a motel.

In Spain it is common for businesses that operate as nightclubs to be legally covered under the terms and conditions of a hotel, hostel or, as is the case here, a motel, as the rooms are intended for clients to rest. This allows the premises not to be subject to opening and closing times.

However it is the Generalitat Valenciana that must attend and ratify these licenses following a visit during which they must inspect the facilities and confirm their suitability for purpose.

The building in question is reasonably isolated from the adjacent urbanisation and although there appear to be no complaints from neighbouring residents, it seems unusual that the establishment was visited by the Guardia, as such inspections are usually carried out by the Autonomous Police