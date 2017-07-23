UK NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – 22 JULY 2017

The UK National lottery draw was a double rollover this evening. The jackpot prize was Jackpot: £12,791,049

The winning numbers for the UK National Lottery draw on Saturday evening 22 July 2017 evening are: 05-13-21-35-41-47. The Bonus Ball is: 23

Draw 2252 | Draw machine: Arthur | Ball set: 7

This draw’s £1 million Lotto Millionaire Raffle winning code is: BLUE 3619 9606

£20,000 Raffle Codes:

AQUA 1541 5183AQUA 2937 5983

BLUE 8485 8267

GOLD 7899 3859

JADE 3606 2491JADE 5196 8147JADE 6650 3831

LIME 4719 8467

NAVY 6157 0065

PINK 2218 8440PINK 4097 8353

PLUM 2511 4508PLUM 7079 7669

ROSE 6625 9778

RUBY 0855 1561 RUBY 1868 2872 RUBY 3926 3467 RUBY 7982 0227

TEAL 0162 7153 TEAL 6136 3962

The jackpot for the upcoming draw on Wednesday 26 July 2017 will be £1.9 million or more. There will also be one guaranteed raffle millionaire and 20 raffle winners of £20,000.