UK NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – 22 JULY 2017

The UK National lottery draw was a double rollover this evening. The jackpot prize was Jackpot: £12,791,049
The winning numbers for the UK National Lottery draw on Saturday evening 22 July 2017 evening are: 05-13-21-35-41-47. The Bonus Ball is: 23
Draw 2252 | Draw machine: Arthur | Ball set: 7
This draw’s £1 million Lotto Millionaire Raffle winning code is: BLUE 3619 9606
£20,000 Raffle Codes:
AQUA 1541 5183AQUA 2937 5983
BLUE 8485 8267
GOLD 7899 3859
JADE 3606 2491JADE 5196 8147JADE 6650 3831
LIME 4719 8467
NAVY 6157 0065
PINK 2218 8440PINK 4097 8353
PLUM 2511 4508PLUM 7079 7669
ROSE 6625 9778
RUBY 0855 1561 RUBY 1868 2872 RUBY 3926 3467 RUBY 7982 0227
TEAL 0162 7153 TEAL 6136 3962
The jackpot for the upcoming draw on Wednesday 26 July 2017 will be £1.9 million or more. There will also be one guaranteed raffle millionaire and 20 raffle winners of £20,000.