TAMSIN BEAUMONT NAMED PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Tamsin Beaumont was named player of the ICC Women’s World Cup after England won its fourth title at Lord’s on Sunday.

The opener, who was playing in her maiden world cup, scored 23 in the final as England scored 228 for seven. India, in its turn at the wicket, was dismissed for 219.

The 26-year-old from Dover finished the tournament as the most successful batter with 410 runs in nine matches at an average of 45.55.

Beaumont started slowly in the tournament when she managed only 40 runs in the first three matches, but turned things around against South Africa in Bristol when she scored a magnificent 148 from 145 balls with 22 fours and a six.

Her other knocks included 14 against India in the tournament opener in Derby, 14 against Pakistan in Leicester, 12 against Sri Lanka in Taunton, 49 against Australia in Bristol, 93 against New Zealand in Derby, 42 against the West Indies in Bristol and 15 in the semi-final against South Africa in Bristol.

Beaumont was selected as the Player of the Tournament by a five-person selection panel that comprised Geoff Allardice (ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Chairman Event Technical Committee), former England captain Charlotte Edwards, former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop and former India player turned journalist Snehal Pradhan.