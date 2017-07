Draw 1026 | Draw machine: 01 | Ball set: 01

The Euromillions lottery results were drawn this evening in Paris. The Euro millions winning numbers this evening (Friday 21 July) were:

01 – 08 – 09 – 26 – 49

The Euromillions Lucky Star numbers were:

Stars 05 – 09

UK Millionaire Maker: HJMR07378, VHMM07545

Spain Millionaire Maker: NTD49765

THE JACKPOT FOR THE NEXT EUROMILLIONS

LOTTERY DRAW

€ 45 MILLION