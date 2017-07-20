In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at Lo Romero on 19th July 2017.

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 26 players visited the established course at Lo Romero taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was extremely hot and the course in good condition despite some maintenance work on the tees.

Today was our annual Captain versus Vice-Captain match which was won by the Vice Captains team by 313 points to 326 points.

The other notable winners were

Best Score Captains Team – Andy Drinkall – 35 points

Best Score Vice-Captains Team – Brian Burnard – 37 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert,Wattley (2) and Torrance

Football Card – Ray Muttock

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next friendly day fixture is at Vistabella on 2nd August 2017 and the monthly meeting is at Roda on 16th August 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.