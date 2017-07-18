MAGNETS CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY CLUB 2017

For the fourteenth year running Steve and Irene-Maria Campbell will be leading MAGNETS, a Holiday Club for children from four years and over at La Siesta Church, Calle Granados, opposite the Aquapark Flamingo in La Siesta Urbanisation. Started in 2004 with only three sisters in attendance, the Club has grown over the years with well over 250 children having participated.

Beginning at 10.30am on Thursday 27th July and continuing every Thursday until 24th August, the two hour programme sees the children take part in activities which reflects the name: Memory verses; Arts and crafts; Games; New people to meet; Eats; Talk on a Bible story; and Singing.

The theme this year is Follow Me, looking at the story of Peter the big fisherman. Children have been coming back year after year which means they enjoy it, but all are welcome and Steve & Irene-Maria always love to see new faces along with the familiar ones. The Club is free and prizes are given out to each child.

You may contact Steve and Irene-Maria by phoning 966 70 2980 or 609 388 682.

Look forward to seeing you there.