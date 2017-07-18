HATTERS MAD ABOUT SUPPORTING DEBRA

€352.12 was raised by Mad Hatters for The Butterfly Children Charity, DEBRA. A group of friends who call themselves Mad Hatters which includes staff and customers of the Pint Depot in Blue Lagoon put on a show at the local bar with the theme ‘Songs from the Movies’.

With songs and dances from Sister Act, Blues Brothers, Chicago, Mama Mia, Grease and Dukes of Hazzard. Some songs were performed with a more light hearted touch and the audience showed their appreciation with donations for The Butterfly Children Charity.

On Tuesday 27th June a donation was presented to Mary Chambers, Manager of the Urb. La Marina Charity shop. Mary thanked everyone involved for giving their time, their generosity and for choosing to support our charity.