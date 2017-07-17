UK NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – 15 JULY 2017

The UK National lottery draw was a double rollover this evening. The jackpot prize is expected to be around £6 million.

The winning numbers for the UK National Lottery draw on Saturday evening 15 July 2017 evening are:

07-08-14-47-56-58.

The Bonus Ball is:

23

Ball set 6 was used on the Merlin draw machine.

Ther was no winner on 15 July so the rollover jackpot for the upcoming draw on Wednesday 19 July 2017 will be £9.8 million or more. There will also be one guaranteed raffle millionaire and 20 raffle winners of £20,000.