LIME BAR GOLF SOCIETY – LO ROMERO 12TH JULY 2017

On a very warm day on the 12th July 2017, 31 players converged on the Lo Romero Golf Club. The course was in great condition which was reflected in the great scores, playing Stableford format the scores were as follows:-

Winners Gold Division: 1st – J McGregor 39pts, 2nd – R Lyles 38pts, 3rd – J Williams 37 pts count back

Winners Silver Division; 1st – G Ruston 32pts, 2nd – J Nichol 31pts, 3rd – G Mitchell 29pts

Nearest the Pin: No. 5 – D Da Silva, No. 7 – T Jones, No. 12 – T Malcolm, No. 15 – R Lyles, No. 17 – T Malcolm

Match Play Quarter Final Winners: T Brain, C Taylor, Bud Butler, I Johnstone

Players returned to the Lime Bar for some well earned refreshments. Great food was provided by the Lime Bar. Many thanks to Pete and the staff of the Lime Bar.