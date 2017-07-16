GUARDAMAR’S ABANDONED RESIDENTS

For over a decade the area in Guardamar del Segura known as Sector Sup-7 has been neglected by the Town Council. Despite repeated requests during this period by the owners and residents of this area, nothing has been implemented on a regular basis to keep their streets clean and the area maintained.

Just like the property owners and residents across Guardamar del Segura the people of this area also pay their taxes to the Town Hall.

However, compared with the public services and attention received everywhere else, it is almost as though Sector Sup-7 has been abandoned and forgotten.

The people of Sup-7 have now had enough and a Facebook page has been created to give them a voice. In a relatively short space of time, it already has approaching 400 followers. Two examples of the many photographs showing the shocking neglect of the area are shown below. There are also numerous photos of blocked drains, broken street paving, dog’s mess adjacent children’s play areas, broken sewerage covers, and many irate comments are also published.

There is a meeting to be held on the 29th July 2017 at 19-00 hours on the top car park of the MasyMas supermarket.

These people only want their area to be given the same amount of attention and treated with similar respect as the rest of Guardamar by the Mayor and his Council.

That is all they ask !

Please ‘like’ their Facebook page. You will see that even the basic public services do not exist in Sup-7.