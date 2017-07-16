Benalmádena, 13 July 2017

Last Saturday, a wonderful night was had by one and all at the lovely Cabaret Club with the Cudeca Goldies in Fuengirola.

Deborah Stacey, Frank Skott and the colosal Guapatini put on a show that will be remembered for a long time to come from the watching public.

The audience joined in and girated at Guapatini’s every move as 470euros was raised in aid of Cudeca Hospice.

Thanks go to the artists as well as Louise and Eddie, the owners of the Cabaret Club. What a way to drag yourself into Summer.

