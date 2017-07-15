VALENCIAN LAWN BOWLS CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for this year’s Championships from 19 Sept. – 3 Oct. took place at the LLB Committee meeting at Montemar on 11 July. There were five clubs interested in hosting the event and the three successful clubs were Quesada, San Miguel and Vistabella, with the reserve club being Emerald Isle and La Siesta being unsuccessful.

Entry forms will be sent out on Fri. 14 July and the closing date will be 20 August . We expect a larger entry than previous years as we now have 1600 Regional Federated members who are eligible to enter compared with just over 500 in previous years.

The disciplines are Ladies Singles, Mens Singles, Ladies Pairs, Mens Pairs, Mixed Triples and Mixed Fours.