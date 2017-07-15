ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY JULY HOME GAME

Only 20 minutes drive to our home course for our monthly Stableford. Wall to wall sunshine, but it was not as warm as it has been. Course now in brilliant condition. Greens very fast now they have settled down. This is not a high handicappers course as shown by the category results. In the Gold Gategory Ron Swift ( after coaching from his son when in England ) came in with the top score of the day 34 pts, followed by Rod Smith with 33 pts then Ron Chambers with 28 point on count back.

In the Silver Category Geoff Wild took first place (again) with 33 points. Paul Mutter took second place with 24 points and in 3rd place Malcolm Woods with 23 points.

Ron Swift took the longest Drive and the only nearest the pin recorded Best Guest G Dobson

Back to Bar Patricia on Torreta 3 for Lovely Bangers and Chips. Thanks for making us welcome Neil.

25th July we have a trip to Font de Llop where the first tee is 10.00am. Be there by 09.15 am