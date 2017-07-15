PADDYS POINT GOLF

This month saw us compete for the Pub Championship at a very hot Las Colinas. The course was a little disappointing especially the greens which were very bumpy due to recent hollowcoring but this did not deter from an enjoyable day. Thanks once again to Rory, Hazel and the staff at Paddy’s for looking after us – the hungry and thirsty golfers.

NTP hole 5 John Batterby, hole 7 Paul Healy, hole 10 Jimmy Kiernan, hole 14 Jim Fegan, hole 17 Tony Stafford. Longest Drive Neal O’Dowd. The 2’s pot was shared by Jim Fegan and Paul Healy. Best Guest Kevin Carty 37pts. 3rd place Terry Fitzgerald 33pts, 2nd place Paul Healy 33pts c/b, Winner of the Pub Championship Tony Stafford 37pts.

Our next outing is to La Serena on 9th August.

Photo shows Rory with Paul Healy.