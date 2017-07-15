ORBA WARBLERS JULY 12TH., ALICANTE – STABLEFORD RESULTS

Another hot day see the Orba Warblers out at Alicante Golf. The conditions of the fairways were good but the greens were very slow – a good cutting needed. Young David Knight celebrated his Birthday on this day and kindly sponsored 4 NTP’s.

Once again in Division 1, we have Michael Taylor ( Hcap.17.7) at the podium in 1st. with 35pts. Closely followed in 2nd. place, on c/b, was Birthday Boy David Knight ( Hcap.9.1 ) and in 3rd. Chris Williamson ( Hcap. 8.1 ), both with 34pts.

In Division 2, good to see Roy Booth ( Hcap. 19.5 ) coming back into form and scooping 1st. prize with 36pts. In 2nd. Barbara Pollitt ( Hcap. 23.5 ), with 35pts. and in 3rd., Paddy Kenmore ( Hcap.22.7 ) with 32pts.

A total of 6 NTP’s were recorded : Hole 3 – Chris Williamson, Hole 6 – Fred Cooley, Hole 8 – Malcolm Monti, Hole 12 – Steve Jenkins, Hole 15 – Fred Cooley, Hole 17 – Peter Gibson

We had one guest Keith Parsons, coming in with solid 33pts.

Three 2’s were logged – Chris Williamson, Steve Jenkins and Malcolm Monti.

The Football Card went to Steve Head with Everton.

Thank you David for sponsoring the NTP’s – hope you enjoyed your day.

Next week July 26 will be at El Bosque. First Tee time 10:00am so please arrive by 9:15am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Mike Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639242896.