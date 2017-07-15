MONTGO’S SALLY WINS THE MOJO CUP

On Friday 14th July Montgo Golf Society played a stableford competition at Oliva Nova for the MOJO Cup, kindly sponsored by John Costigan. John is a founder member of the society who has since returned to the UK and makes sporadic visits to Spain to see his old friends. Unfortunately work commitments made it impossible for John to come this year, but he sent a very generous sum of money to buy prizes for this year’s event.

A hot day, very light winds, and an immaculate golf course made for great scoring conditions, and today’s winners did not disappoint.

In first place, with an excellent score of 42 points off her soon to be slashed handicap of 19.8 was Sally Cotterell, pushing Shaun O’Gorman in to second place despite going round in three over gross for 41 points off 6.4. Robin Thatcher (16.8) scored an equally impressive 40 points to take third, whilst Mike Oxley’s excellent 38 points off 19 was only good enough for fourth place.

It got no easier with nearest the pin prizes, with Denise Cooper winning the difficult 3rd for the ladies with a shot to 4.10 mtrs, and George Braddick taking the men’s prize with a shot to 4.01 mtrs. On the short 16th the shots were even closer with Ros Fletcher taking the ladies prize with a fine shot to 2.57 mtrs, and Shaun getting inside that with his tee shot to 2.33 mtrs. Despite the quality of the greens there was only one 2, scored by Shaun on the 16th.

Our next event is on Friday 28th July when we will be playing a “three club and putter” competition sponsored by John Day. Guests are welcome subject to availability and a current handicap certificate, and should register by visiting the website on www.montgogolfsociety.net and completing an online booking form.