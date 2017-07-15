THE MED BAR GOLF SOCIETY, EL RASO

Altorreal 12/7/17 – Individual stableford

Off we went on our way to Altorreal , some earlier than others. The sun was blazing down as early as 8.30am. Plenty of liquids were needed as the temperature reached 39 degrees on the course during the afternoon. As we all trundled off the 18th green and made our way to the clubhouse for more liquids, everyone agreed it was it was a hard day’s work.

Special mention to our head of committee, Andrew Drinkall, on his birthday on this day and also thanks for all his hard work in setting the day up

As usual at this course, everything was set up and ready for us to enjoy the days golf with one member, Andy Trefry, cleaning up with four prizes

Results for this outing:

Gold division and overall winner was Andrew Drinkall on c/b, runner up Andy Trefry

Silver division winner was Robert Scott, runner up roger Clarke

Nearest the pins on par 3: Paul Owen hole 5, hole 8 Buck Taylor, hole 10 nada, hole 17 Andy Trefry

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Paul Owen, Longest drive hole 18: Mark Threfall, Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: Andy Trefry, 2`s pot, 90 Euros, was split between Andy Trefry and Andrew Drinkall, Football card winners: bob day & Carol Woodroof

We all returned to the med bar & bistro in El Raso where we were joined by family and friends and all had a good time and enjoyed the buffet provided by Steve and his staff

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at Font de llop on 25/7/17. This is our official yearly blind pairs competition

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you