EUROGOLF PRESENTATION EVENING

Eurogolf recently held their end of season presentation evening at the Clubhouse. It was a fabulous evening with the Caribbean theme, delicious food served plus dancing to the saxophonist proved the recipe for success. Capitan Debbie Weedon along with her vice captain Fred Reeve made the presentations to annual competition winners and special trophy winners. The results were as follows Millennium Masters cup Robin Richards
Jubilee cup George McCallum
Non winners cup Paul Manning
Chuck Martinez memorial Robin Richards
Presidents trophy Debbie Weedon
Birthday cup Kevin Bonser
Founders trophy Pino Perito
Easter cup Sue Gillett
Ken Wilson memorial Mary Sanderson
Invicta trophy( Most improved lady ) Lauraine Walker
Pegasus trophy (Most improved male) Bertie Lawson
Ladies strokeplay Linda Lynch
Mens strokeplay Artie Crammon
Senior singles Ian Turner
Club pairs Artie Crammon and Bertie lawson
Ladies pairs Debbie Weedon and Sue Gillett
Mixed pairs Tony and Sue Forbes
Club singles John Barraclough
Laura Davies (last 4 medals ladies) Debbie Weedon
Nick Faldo (Last 4 medals men) John Holland
Stableford eclectic David Valentine
Medal eclectic Pino Perito
Club championship results
Handicap competition 1st Ian Pegg 148 2nd Linda Lynch 148 c/b 3rd Robin Richards 150
Gross competition 1st John Barraclough 161 2nd Arty Crammon 170 3rd George McCallum
Eurogolf have now finished for the summer and recommences Tuesday 5th September. For more information please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk