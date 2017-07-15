EUROGOLF PRESENTATION EVENING

Eurogolf recently held their end of season presentation evening at the Clubhouse. It was a fabulous evening with the Caribbean theme, delicious food served plus dancing to the saxophonist proved the recipe for success. Capitan Debbie Weedon along with her vice captain Fred Reeve made the presentations to annual competition winners and special trophy winners. The results were as follows Millennium Masters cup Robin Richards

Jubilee cup George McCallum

Non winners cup Paul Manning

Chuck Martinez memorial Robin Richards

Presidents trophy Debbie Weedon

Birthday cup Kevin Bonser

Founders trophy Pino Perito

Easter cup Sue Gillett

Ken Wilson memorial Mary Sanderson

Invicta trophy( Most improved lady ) Lauraine Walker

Pegasus trophy (Most improved male) Bertie Lawson

Ladies strokeplay Linda Lynch

Mens strokeplay Artie Crammon

Senior singles Ian Turner

Club pairs Artie Crammon and Bertie lawson

Ladies pairs Debbie Weedon and Sue Gillett

Mixed pairs Tony and Sue Forbes

Club singles John Barraclough

Laura Davies (last 4 medals ladies) Debbie Weedon

Nick Faldo (Last 4 medals men) John Holland

Stableford eclectic David Valentine

Medal eclectic Pino Perito

Club championship results

Handicap competition 1st Ian Pegg 148 2nd Linda Lynch 148 c/b 3rd Robin Richards 150

Gross competition 1st John Barraclough 161 2nd Arty Crammon 170 3rd George McCallum

Eurogolf have now finished for the summer and recommences Tuesday 5th September. For more information please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk