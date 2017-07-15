BUSTERS GOLF SOCIETY JULY 2017 REPORT

For our July outing we travelled down the AP-7 to Roda , for those of you that have not played Roda this year I have to say get along there and play it , the course was in excellent condition , friendly staff and everything as it should be the fairways had enough growth to give you a chance to hit the ball the first cut was forgiving and the greens were consistent , as I started to write our report I received an email from the course giving me their rates for 2018 , during 2018 they are now offering a slightly cheaper rate after twelve o‘clock .

Onto our results , we had twenty players for this month , winning the BF9 was Lee Porter with seventeen points and the BB9 being taken by Nikki Ead with twenty one points , regarding our NTPs we only had two green hit in regulation they were won by Ian Allison on the seventh and Preston Ives on the eleventh they selected either a sleeve of golf balls or wine , some of our prizes were kindly donated by Martin Collins so thank you Martin as this helps to top our social fund up , third place was taken by Martin Collins with thirty three points ,

in second place was Bill Peters who also had thirty three points but beating Martin by count back both second and third places won bottles of Rioja wine , our winner on the day was Phil Pettican with thirty six points very well done Phil , Phil received a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka , our twos pot had been carried over from June however we had three twos this month so they shared the pot , finally our soccer card was won by Preston Ives .

Busters Golf Society is a small friendly group of like minded people who play on the first Friday of the month , depending on the time of the year we generally have between sixteen and twenty four players , over the five years since we first formed the society some of our original members have moved on , either returned to their country of origin or have ventured to pastures new , so we are looking for a few more members to swell our ranks ,

if you are interested in joining our society ( its free) then please email me Barry Grinsell at bustersgolfsociety@hotmail.com quoting your phone number and current handicap and I will get back to you within a couple of days

Barry Grinsell secretary Busters Golf Society