EL PLANTIO2 GOLF SOCIETY

Tuesday 11th July Club Day saw another team game with a ‘Yellow Ball’ competition.

An ideal entry of 18 members resulted in 6 team of 3 each having sole control of the Yellow Ball for 6 Holes. A draconian change of existing rules by Club Captain, Rod Loveday, meant that the penalty for a lost ball was increased from 2 shots to 5, but no dissent was voiced. However, only one team suffered that penalty. Indeed, despite the greens still being quite slow, quite a few individual Stableford scores in the mid-thirties points, were returned.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 4 – Rod Loveday and Hole 8 – Keith Smith.

3rd Place, Alan Janes, David Swann, Lyn Young – 128 points.

2nd Place, John Wilby, Mel Hope, George Stanhope – 138 points.

1st Place, Ray Housley, Henry Mellor, Rod Loveday.

Picture shows all the winners who are too numerous to mention.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230