COVENTRY CITY NEXT UP FOR VALENCIENNES

French second division club Valenciennes gained a narrow 2-1 victory over Scotland’s Ross County at the Pinatar Arena on Friday in the first of what is going to be a long list of top flight pre season friendlies, the vast majority of which will offer free attendance

County went in front on the 35th minute by Alex Schalk only to be pegged back with goals from Lebo Mothiba and Ndao. This was a first win for their new Bosnian manager Hadzibegic.

Next up for Valenciennes on Tuesday will be Mark Robins’ Coventry City side, who have brought across a squad that includes all nine of City’s summer signings as well as prolific Under-18s striker Jordan Ponticelli. The match kicks off at 7pm

Coventry City are based at Campoamor until 15 July.