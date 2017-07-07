SUMMER SECURITY INCREASED IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA

Following the meeting held last week with councillors of Public Safety from around the surrounding municipalities, José Tomás Saura, the deputy mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, said that “maintaining a good working relationship between all police forces will increase security on beaches”, with The main objective being that of “joining forces to ensure that tourists enjoy their stay in the area in a secure environment”.

Saura also said that the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada will increase their presence on the coast during the summer months and all the agents will be prevalent along the coast where they will provide greater security and service to tourists and vacationers.

The service provided by Civil Protection throughout the year will also be reinforced during the summer season in areas where there is a high risk of fire. From July 1 to August 31 there will be two available vehicles, both fully equipped and manned with trained personnel. One of the teams will be earmarked as a first responder for forest fires, their surveillance and prevention. These prevention efforts will be carried out mainly in the areas of Monte Pinar de Campoverde, Pinar de la Perdiz and Sierra Escalona.

In addition, the Consortium of Firefighters will provide a fire tender to Pilar de la Horadada as of July 15, for the months of August and September, although on days with a high risk of fire the fire truck will carry out prevention tasks.

Civil Protection has also established a voluntary information service on a number of beaches at Higuericas, Mojón, La Torre and Mil Palmeras, next to the Local Police and the first aid posts.