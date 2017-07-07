Sponsors Trophy – Lo Romero – Thursday, 29th June 2017

30 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to Lo Romero GC for the Sponsors Trophy and June meeting of Alfie’s Golf Society on what was a very warm sunny day. The course was in very good condition, the greens and fairways were excellent and scoring was notably high for a lot of players.

Our winner of the day was Alistair Quin with a storming 46 stableford points.

Second place on countback was Tony Head with 38 stableford points

Best Guest was Terry Waters with 35 stableford points

Nearest the pin on hole 5 – sponsored by ‘The Auld Dubliner’ went to Mark Atkinson

Nearest the pin on hole 10 – sponsored by ‘The Street restaurant ‘went to Mark Atkinson

Nearest the pin in 3 on hole 17 – sponsored by ‘The Celtic Drop’ went to Joe Murphy

Nearest the Pin On hole 15-sponsored by ’Alfies Bar’ went to Mike Fitzpatrick

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

To Mike Morris and staff at Alfies Bar for their hospitality and the lovely food. Big Thank you to Sandie Hall for organising the charity raffle and prizes.

Our next meeting of the year is at Hacienda Riquelme on Thursday, 27th July. Guests are more than welcome. First tee time at 9.00 am. Should you wish to play, please use the entries box on the notice board at Alfies Bar, La Ronda CC, Lomas de Cabo Roig or contact our match secretary Joe Murphy at matchsecretary.alfiesgolf@gmail.com

Shaun Staplehurst – Captain