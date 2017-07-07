5 Top Tips To Turbo Charge Your Metabolism

If you are trying to lose weight, it is essential that you try to rev up your metabolism. How fast your metabolism work depends on a number of factors such as gender, activity level, muscle / body fat percentage, and age. Men usually burn more calories than women, even while resting and for most people, metabolism begins to slow down steadily when they reach the age of 40. But whilst it is not possible to control age, gender, and genetics, there are still a number of things which you can do in order to turbo charge your metabolism. Here are our top ten tips to turbo charge your metabolism.
Focus on building muscle
Muscle is key to having a healthy metabolism because every pound of muscle requires around 6 calories per day in order to sustain itself. A pound of fat only burns around 2 calories per day. Over time the difference an increase in the average number of calories burned during the course of a day becomes significant.
Consume plenty of water
In order to burn calories the body requires plenty of water and may slow down even if just a little dehydrated. A good rule of thumb is to drink a glass of water before each meal. Also, eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, which naturally contain water, rather than processed foods such as burgers or chips.
Eat small and regularly
Eating small amounts of food more frequently during the day helps to keep your metabolism running well. Large meals have been shown to decrease the metabolism whereas small meals keep your metabolism revved up throughout the day.
Add some spice to your food
Adding that little extra spice to your food can help to increase the speed of the metabolism. Spices such as cayenne pepper or chopped chilli causes the metabolism to speed up temporarily.
Eat plenty of protein
The body burns many more calories digesting protein than it does consuming fat or carbohydrates. Furthermore, protein helps to build muscle which can give your metabolism a long-term boost. Carbohydrates should be replaced with lean protein-rich foods such as lean beef, turkey, fish, chicken, tofu, nuts, beans, eggs, and low-fat dairy products.
