ORIHUELA UPCOMING EVENTS.

Two local events worth a visit

The first is in Cabo Roig on Saturday and Sunday. It is a model soldier exhibition being held in the barracks of the MOE HQ just up from the Marina. Poster attached

The second starts on Sunday and lasts all week. The Moors and Christians Festival in Orihuela City. Transport provided from the Town Hall

For further information and bookings for the transport, please contact the Tourist Information Office Orihuela Playa telephone number: 96 676 00 00, ext. 32 or by email: orihuelaplaya@touristinfo.net.