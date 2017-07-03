CAPTAIN JOHN’S  TEAM WIN THE FIRST CAPTAIN  V.s  VICE CAPTAIN CHALLENGE.

On the 30th June 2017 Montgo Golf Society played a challenge match between the Captain, John Feek, and the Vice Captain, Denise Cooper, for the International Cup. The format was fourball betterball between sixteen players from each side, selected using a formula devised by the Captain but denounced as “shady” by the Vice, and after a lot of banter battle commenced.

The Captains team was elegantly dressed in blue shirts whilst the Vice Captains team wAS a bit of a rag-bag lot in various shades of red and one bright green Montgo shirt, and this lack of co-ordination in the dress department eventually transferred itself to the results. Denise, with her partner George Braddick, got the reds off to a great start, soundly beating the captain and Linda McConomy.

This was followed by a victory for Michel Grin and Nigel Siddall against the much fancied pair of Shaun O’Gorman and Neil Carter, whilst Jan Jones and Peter Twine also put red on the board in a tight match against Bob Marsden and Peter Twine.

This however was as good as it got for the Vice’s team as Colin Foster/Russ Peters, Geoff Willcock/Wolfgang Schuster, Richard Fox/Peter Gardiner, Linda Coe/Tom Atkinson, and Sally Cottrell/Mike Oxley all recorded victories for the skipper, making up for his abysmal performance. There were a plethora of prizes provided by the Captain and Vice for nearest the pins, with the Vice putting great effort in to making her prizes whilst the Captain lazily raided his wine cellar.

On the par three’s these were taken by Sally Burrows on the 3rd for ladies and Shaun O’Gorman for the men. On the 11th Geoff Willcock took the prize for the men but the ladies prize went begging. On the 16th Sally Cottrell took the prize for ladies and Neil Carter won the men’s prize.

Nearest the pin in two shots on the 5th also went to Sally Cotterell, and Shaun O’Gorman collected another prize for his two shots on the 18th. Nearest the pin in three shots on the 8th went to Michel Grin, and Shaun completed a fine day by taking the prize for nearest the pin on the 14th.

After the match all the players sat down to a tapas lunch, courtesy of the society, and rounded the day off with a few well earned glasses of wine after which the Vice Captain graciously presented the Captain with the International Cup.