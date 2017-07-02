 SPAIN THRASH BELGIUM 7-0 AT PINATAR ARENA

Skipper Marta Torrejón received her 73rd cap, a new national record

In their final warm-up game on Thursday prior to Euro 2017, and in front of over 1500 spectators, the Spanish women’s team has beaten Belgium 7-0 as they prepare to travel to the Netherlands. The national team dominated from the outset in an especially emotional match for the captain Marta Torrejón. The Barcelona player of Barcelona set a new national record at the Pinatar Arena achieving her 73rd national cap.

Spain’s goal scorers were Alexia Putellas (2) 2-0, Vicky Losada, Mariona, Amanda, Olga García and Mari Paz.

Spain will be based at Doetinchem where they will feature in Group D against England, Scotland and Portugal. They kick off their tournament on Wednesday 19 July against Portugal at the Stadion De Vijverberg home of Dutch first division  club De Graafschap

