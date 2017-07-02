ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY ALTORREAL

Long trip down to Mercia for our June away day, but looking at the course when we arrived it was a picture. Very depleted this week. Do not know if it was the travel or the 38 degrees that put them off. They missed a beautiful course with exceptionally fast greens, getting back to the condition we knew this course was in years ago.

The Gold Category was won by Dom Downey with Larry Lambe taking second place. He said he was Speechless!! Rodney Smith finished in 3rd place.

In the Silver Category Geoff Wild came in first after a barren spell with Tom Richardson coming in Second Followed by Pete Daggatt in 3rd place.

Nearest the Pins: Hole 5 Terry Naylor, Hole 8 Larry Lambe , Hole 10 Geoff Mantafield Hole 17 Nada

Longest Drive: Geoff Mantafield – Best Guest John Healey

Our Next game is at Vistabella on Tuesday July 11th First Tee 08.15 Please be there by 08.00 with the correct money. Long trek back to Bar Patricia where we were greeted with lovely Sarnies supplied by the Bar Thanks Chris and Staff for looking after us.