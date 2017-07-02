LAST GAME OF THE SEASON FOR EUROGOLF

On Thursday 29th June Eurogolf played their last game of the season which was a Texas scramble and the results were 1st the team of Martin Rogers, Ann Rogers, David Horne, Carin V D Cruijs 61 2nd David Gregson, Dabvid Blanchette , Phyllis Venables, Petra Van Dorp 61.8 3rd Steve Sayers, Linda Lynch, Geoff Evans, Monique Reeve NTPs 5th PinoPerito 11th Debbie Weedon 12th in 2 Carin V D Kruijs 15th David Blanchette 17th Chris Stanley Football as it was the last game we gave out 9 prizes to G. Lavender, S. Sayers, D. Valentine, G. Evans, G. Britten, S. Pegg, B. Martin, K. Enever and M. Sanderson

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 27th June Toffs played their normal stableford competition for the last time until September and the results were Cat 1 (0-16) 1st Pino Perito 39 2nd Fred Reeve 38 3rdArty Crammon 37 Cat 2 (17-20) 1st Ian Turner 39 2nd Gary Grierson c/b 37 3rd Steve Toombs 37 Cat 3 (21-24) 1st Morag Turner 37 2nd Ken Enever 36 3rd Bruce Gordon 35 Cat 4 (25+) 1st Franco Gentilli 45 2nd Gill Gordon 32 c/b 3rd Claire Daye-Gretton 32

Overall Toffs winner Franco Gentilli Best front 9 Jeff Lynch 21 Best back 9 Dave Nichols 20 NTPs5th Robin Richards 11th Bev Evans 12th in 2 John Kirkwood 15th Pete Cleaver 17th Stan Low Football Ian Turner, Peter Sanderson, Ian Stewart, Dave Nichols and Gordon Bourne. Eurogolf and Toffs have now finished for the summer and will commence Tuesday September 5th.

If you would like to join the the largest society on the Costa Blanca playing La Marquesa on Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk