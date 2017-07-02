ELAINE BROWN AND MACS ARE HONOURED IN THE VOZ DE ALMERÍA VIII LEVANTE AWARDS

A gala event was recently held at Vera Playa’s Maraú Beach Club to celebrate the Voz de Almeria’s VIII Levante Awards, which recognise the work and causes of citizens living in the area.

Among the award winners was the founder of MACS, Mojácar’s Elaine Brown, who was honoured for the support she has given to cancer sufferers and their families.

The award was presented by Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosa María Cano, along with her supporting Councillor, María Luisa Pérez.

Elaine Brown has been involved in this venture for over 10 years, taking a huge amount of work and dedication, but which now boasts premises in Mojácar, Turre, Albox and Huercal Overa.

MACS is an enterprise which sprung from an advert in the paper and an invitation for coffee at Elaine Brown’s home. At the outset, she sprung into action with determination, along with the fixed aim that no one-else should have to go through what she herself had experienced.

Over this long journey through the years, MACS has managed to forge together a team of more than 40 that have formed a titanic force, helping with the endless needs of those suffering with the start, development and return of this illness.

Help is provided, free of charge, for transport for chemotherapy and requests for electric beds, wheelchairs, showers or whatever is required. Most important, however, can be the emotional support, therapy, friendship, sharing of experiences along with the hope and strength to continue fighting.

After explaining the work already achieved by MACS as well as their future plans, Elaine Brown expressed her thanks for the award to the Voz de Almeria, Cadena Sur and los 40, as well as Mojácar Council for their support with all the initiatives in the Town.