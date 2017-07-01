RECORD ATTENDANCE FOR MOJÁCAR’S NIGHT OF ROMANCE

Mojácar had to hang up the ‘no vacancies’ signs for its recent “Noche Romántica” and the “The Most Beautiful Kiss in the World” event, which was a runaway success.

The evening surpassed all predictions, bringing together thousands of people through the efforts of the organisers, Mojácar Pueblo’s Asociación de Comerciantes and Mojácar Council. However, there is no doubt that for this initiative, created by Asociación de Pueblos Más Bonitos de España, Mojácar pulled in the biggest crowd.

The Pueblo was decorated with more than 1,400 heart shaped helium balloons that had to be quickly sent from England, as Spain had completely sold out! Beneath the fireworks shooting from the church bell tower at midnight, all the squares in the historic part of town were packed with those eager to join in the fun and countless snaps were taken at the photo-call points.

The competition for the best love phrases was a big hit, with many filling Lucinda’s “la enamorada” antique box with romantic sayings and declarations of love, making judging a difficult task. Ana Amestoy Plaza won the 1st prize of a night at the Hotel Arco Plaza with dinner in the Arlequino restaurant and a drink in the Loro Azul with her inspired words. Antonio José Carmona and Francisca María Rosa León came 2nd and 3rd, winning books with stories about Mojácar.

Televisión Española, with its well-known programme “Comando Actualidad”, chose Mojácar from all the most beautiful towns in Spain to film the entire romantic event, which will be put forward for the finals in July.

Mojácar captured the evening and without a doubt, has the power to turn everything it sets out to do into a success. This first “La Noche Romántica”, on 24th June, has firmly placed itself in the future calendar of events after making such a great impact, just like the traditional “Night of the Candles” in August.