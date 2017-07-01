MARABU GOLF SOCIETY

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at Lo Romero on 29th June 2017.

For this month’s meeting a group of 25 players visited the established course at Lo Romero taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in excellent condition and the weather beautiful and this reflected in good scoring.

Today was our annual Captain versus Vice-Captain challenge with the best 9 scores on each side to count and with a score of 291 points to 279 points the Vice-Captains team were the victors

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

Best Score Captains Team – Ian Quinton – 43 points

Best Score Vice-Captains Team – Bill Ford – 42 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert, Quinton, Sandry and Fanning

Dog of a Day (Could only be the losing team Captain Andy Jones) but personally he had 41 points.

Football Card – Andy Jones

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at Font Del Llop on 13th July 2017 followed by the society day at Campoamor on 27th July 2017.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.