CARP R US FISHING NEWS

Carp-R-Us travelled to Blanca for round seven of the Summer Series. This is one of the most beautiful places we fish but unfortunately the carp and barbel seem to have disappeared or, at least, have become virtually impossible to catch.

Of the eight members fishing only three had any fish, all small bleak caught close-in on maggot.

First was Steve Fell with 1.66kg, second was Steve Collins with 1.30kg and third was Tom Marshall with 1.28kg. To give an idea of the size of fish, the winner caught over 200 fish. The venue has never been particularly prolific although it could be counted on to produce some larger fish but this is two matches in a row there that only bleak have been caught.

