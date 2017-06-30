FIRE DAMAGES VICENTE GARCIA STADIUM

Firefighters were called to attend a blaze at the Vicente Garcia municipal football stadium on Thursday evening after an outbreak was reported in the main stand.

The blaze occurred just before 5.30 pm with a tender from the Torrevieja fire station arriving on the scene within about ten minutes.

Located in the main stand it seems that most of the damage was confined to the area normally occupied by the press, although with the stadium currently closed because of structural problems in the same area it is thought that the damage suffered won’t add too much to the problems that already exist.

Recent reports suggest that CD Torrevieja is hoping to return to the stadium for the coming season, after an enforced 18-month absence at the Nelson Mandela facility, however, that now looks to be increasingly unlikely.