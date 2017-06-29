SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT LA MANGA. JUNE 28TH, 2017.

Thirty-five members were joined by 4 guests for SMGS’s annual visit to La Manga to play a stableford competition.

In excellent condition (the exception being some of the bunkers), as one would expect of a venue with La Manga’s history and continued reputation, the South Course proved testing for many.

The two main reasons for this were probably the course’s length and some difficult approaches, not helped by an ever strengthening wind which by round’s end wasn’t far removed from being a gale.

As during our previous visit, scores got better as one went up through the categories, lower handicappers generally dealing much better with the course and conditions. As if to highlight the point the day’s best rounds of 37 points were posted by Norman Cahill (Silver), Jamie Rorison (Gold) and Gary Garbett (Gold), with Bronze category winner Ron Stenhouse being a mere 9 back.

The day’s competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Marg Birtwistle (26 on CB), 3rd Mick Roscoe (26 on CB), 2nd Brian Butler (27), and 1st Ron Stenhouse with 28 points.

Silver Category: 4th Theo Boelhouwer (30), 3rd Phil de Lacy (31), 2nd Paul Kelsall (35) and 1st Norman Cahill with 37 points.

Gold Category: 4th Barry Roehrig (34 on CB), 3rd Tony Sims (34 on CB), 2nd Jamie Rorison (37 on CB), and 1st Gary Garbett, also with 37.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Tony Sims (holes 2 and 17), Steve Belshaw (5) and Ken Flaherty (12).

The Abacus was won by Mike Fearnehough.

The best guest prize was won by zero handicapper Jamie Jones, who must have enjoyed playing off the yellows, coming in with 35 points.

Our thanks go to the staff at La Manga golf course for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at La Finca.