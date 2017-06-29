EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY

The last Tuesday of the month is always the Monthly Medal at El Plantio and on the 27th June, 17 members commenced a shotgun start. Despite the greens being re-sanded after just recovering from Hollow Tinning, the scores were remarkably low. The winner, Lyn Young, collected her first ever Medal.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 2 – Rod Loveday and Hole 6 – David Swann. 3rd Place, Handicap 8 – Henry Mellor, 54 shots on C/B. 2nd Place, Handicap 15 – Bryan Watson, 53 shots . 1st Place, Handicap 12 – Lyn Young, 53 shots on C/B.

Picture Shows L. to R. Rod Loveday, David Swann, Bryan Watson, Lyn Young and Henry Mellor.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann