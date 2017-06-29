Horadada away to Emerald Isle Earls.

Our last match of the season which we needed to win to ensure top position in Div. C.Winning teams. M:S: Terry Hucknall 21-12

Winning teams. M:S: Terry Hucknall 21-12, Pairs. Jeff Hier, Barry Evans, 19-13, Trips. Yvonne Hurlock, John Jukes, Roy Thompson. 17-16. Rinks. Margaret O.Dell Roy Collins, Ron O.Dell, John Hurlock. 25-9, Rinks, Carol Linehan, Mick Kirby, Jack Linehan, Bryan Eatough. 21-15 ….. Shots 117, Points,12.

Which ensured top position in Div C.

Our Other Team in the South Alicante Summer League also had a good eason winning all games to ensure the top position in the Harrier League. PHOTO ATTACHED.

Horadada Bowls Club has achieved top position in three leagues this Season so well done everybody, it bodes well for the 2017/2018 season.

Fred Trigwell.