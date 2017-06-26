THE LEGION IN SPAIN – CHANGES AT THE TOP!

The Royal British Legion – District North Spain have announced some changes in their District North Committee line-up.

The new District President is Mr Nigel Hamilton-Hails who was previously Vice Chairman. Nigel has now taken over from Lloyd Milen who stood down from the role following a promotion to Consul General in Barcelona. Nigel said he felt privileged to be asked to take on this prestigious role.

“We have a very busy few years ahead of us, especially as we are approaching the Legion’s Centenary in 2021. There will be challenges, but I am looking forward to working to promote the Charity within our District.”

The new Vice Chairman is Lt Col Pete Lodge MBE. Pete served a 39 year career in the Parachute Regiment. He is no stranger to the Legion having previously undertaken the role of District Vice President.

Pete said it was an honour to be considered for the position; he is proud of what the Legion stands for and achieves and he is looking forward to working closely with members of the Committee and supporting our many branches.

The District has 19 Branches and all arrange varied social events, as well as raising money for the Poppy Appeal and supporting our beneficiaries. New members are always welcome and you do not need to have an Armed Forces background to enjoy all the Branch has to offer.

Locations and details of all our Branches can be found on our website: www.britishlegion.org. uk/counties/spain-north. For support and information, please email assistance.rbl.dns@gmail.com or call 676 451 780.