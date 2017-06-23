PREPARING YOU FOR FUTURE CHALLENGES

“STUDYING THE INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE PREPARES YOU FOR FUTURE CHALLENGES AT A PERSONAL AND ACADEMIC LEVEL”

Estefanía Navas, the last winner of the “Excellence Programme”, encourages students of “4th of E.S.O” in the province to apply for the Newton College scholarship

The application period to apply for this scholarship will be open until 28th Jun

The ‘Excellence Programme’ scholarship, with which Newton College rewards the best academic record of “4th of E.S.O.” in the province of Alicante, has had already four students who have benefitted from the programme.

The last one was Estefanía Navas Vico, a student of Torrellano, who encourages students to present their application in order to obtain this help valued at 25,000 euros: “With the International Baccalaureate I have grown at both a personal and academic level, since it has made me work harder in order to achieve my goals and at the same time, I have met colleagues who have become very good friends”.

Estefanía points out some of the main differences between Newton College and other educational establishments. She highlights “the implication of the teachers with a much more personalized education, as they invite you to develop critical thought and help solve doubts; furthermore, they foster internalizing concepts instead of memorizing them”. Lucía de la Vega, winner of the third edition in 2015, adds: “In the school I have developed my personal skills and I have been capable of giving the best of myself in order to gain access to the university studies that I would like to embark on”.

Registration, schooling, transport and dining room costs of both years within the Sixth Form stage are covered with this help. The beneficiary will be able to study the International Bilingual Diploma Programme or the Spanish Programme, in one of the top 100 schools in Spain.

Any student with an average mark equal or above 8 in the third and fourth years of the Compulsory Secondary Education and whose English knowledge is proven by official certification can put themselves forward. They must also include a letter of recommendation from their current tutor.

Interested students can submit their applications up until June 28th in the school office or send it by registered mail. The application form can be downloaded from the school website. You can also call 96 661 53 33 should you need any further information.

Rosa María Tortosa, headteacher of the international British school, concludes: “With this scholarship we give students the opportunity to be part of a challenging environment which constantly encourages them to transform their own perspective of the world around them, enabling them to adapt to constant change and be well prepared for the professional world”.