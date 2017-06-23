THE MED BAR GOLF SOCIETY, EL RASO

Las Colinas Individual stapleford

An early start as we all met up on El Raso to make our way to Las Collinas at 7.30 in the morning, surprisingly, everyone turned up in time and we made it to the course in time for coffee before our 8.30 tee off

As usual at this course, everything was set up and ready for us to enjoy the days golf with most members taking advantage of the free pyramid of range balls to hit

The day belonged to bill martin, who, had an excellent day as you will see by the results listed below:

Results for this outing:

Gold division and overall winner was bill martin, runner up Ray Muttock

Silver division winner was John Evans, runner up Buck Taylor

Nearest the pins on par 3: Robert Litten hole 5 , hole 7 Laurie Woodroof, hole 10 Joe Mayne, hole 14 Andy Trefry and hole 17 Ray Batey

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Bill Martin

Longest drive hole 18: Bill Martin

Nearest the pin in 3 on par 4: Bill Martin

2`s pot, 90 Euros, was split between Andy Trefry and Joe Mayne

Football card winners: tony Roberts and Gary Goulder

Once all golf was finished, we all had a small beer that was included in the price of the day in the lovely surrounds of the club house

Once that was consumed, we all returned to the med bar & bistro in El Raso where we were joined by family and friends and all had a good time and enjoyed the buffet provided by Steve and his staff

Many thanks to GLAM-R-US and staff on el raso for sponsoring the society on the day. Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at altereal on 12 July.

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with