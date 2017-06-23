LIME BAR GOLF SOCIETY

On a very hot but enjoyable day on the 17th June 2017, 34 players teed off at Elle Valle. The course was in great condition with the pins placed in very difficult positions which was reflected in the scores …… apart from those with dubious handicaps! The results were:-

GOLD SECTION

Mike Heighway – 34 pts, Ian Grant – 31 pts, Lynne Newbury – 29 pts

SILVER SECTION

Alan Thorpe – 32 pts, Eddie Allen – 30 pts (cb), John Walls – 30 pts

NEAREST THE PIN

Hole No. 1. – Gary Lavender, Hole No. 6. – Richard Mackey, Hole No. 9. – Arthur Jones, Hole No. 12. -Arthur Jones, Hole No. 15.- Norman Dobson, Hole No. 16.- Ian Grant

BEST GUEST – Terry Bates – 29 pts

After the golf players returned to the Lime Bar (19th Hole) for refreshments, prize giving and excellent eats provided by the Lime Bar.