FORMER TORREVIEJA MAYOR TO BE RELEASED FROM PRISON

The former mayor of Torrevieja Pedro Ángel Hernández Mateo (PP) will be released from prison on July 28 after serving three years for fraud relating to the award of the city’s refuse contract, worth approximately 100 million euro, back in 2004. He was also disqualified from holding a public office for 7 years and fined 10,500 euros

Mateo entered the prison of Campos del Río (Murcia) on 30 of July 2014 in, nine months after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal for clemency. At the time there were 45 of his fellow PP members of the Valencian Parliament who supported his bid but it was still rejected by the Valencian Superior Court of Justice.

There is no doubt that Mateo has enjoyed a privileged status whilst in Murcia prison, indeed in recent months, the, 69 year old former mayor has been enjoying a regime of semi-liberty with regular stays in Torrevieja with his family.