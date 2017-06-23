CARP R US FISHING NEWS

Round Six of the Summer Series was fished the Embalse de Pedrera on a very warm day, with a breeze that caused problems for those on the right hand side of the point. The club welcomed new member Phil Steeper plus two members fishing for the first time this series after recovering from operations and injuries.

The match was won by the returning Andy Foden with 13.26kg of carp caught on feeder and pellet. And is the sixth different winner in the six matches of the series. Second was Steve Fell with 7.94 kg of carp and bleak, third was Alan Smith with 6.92 kg and fourth Mark Foden with 6.80 kg.

