SAN JAVIER GOLF SOCIETY

A great day for golf and another big turnout (including several new members) at our “home” course, which was in excellent condition as usual. Division 1 winner was Mick Hardy with 38 points, followed by Bob Gallard 37, Paul Matthews 36 and Steve Higgins 36.

Division 2 was won by Bob Eaton with 38 points, followed by Shaun Devine 33, John Hillier 31 and Jo Murphy 30. Nearest the pins were won by Steve Branston, David Archer, Bob Gallard, Peter Swallow and Giovanni Butto. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was won by Bob Eaton.

The dreaded “Monkey” was won by Mark Pollitt! After the next qualifier at Lo Romero on 3rd July, we have a team “Dusty Bin” competition at La Serena, teeing off at 9:10am on Wednesday 19th July.

Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 15th July, between 11am and 12 in the bar area at La Serena Golf Clubhouse, Los Alcázares. For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety