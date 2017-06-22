QUESADA LIFT PRESIDENTS CUP ON HOME TURF

In the final, Quesada eventually overcame Montemar

Quesada bowls club hosted the annual Levante Lawn Bowls Presidents Cup, 2 wood mixed triples tournament, from 17-19 June. 

Twelve teams from Bonalba, Horadada, Vistabella, Montemar, Greenlands, San Miguel and Quesada bowls clubs, were placed in 2 groups of 6.  After 5 games in group A, Montemar just edged out Horadada on shots difference, whilst in group B, a Quesada team qualified in the same manner over Greenlands. 

In the final, Quesada eventually overcame Montemar by a margin of 3 shots, and were presented with the magnificent trophy by LLB president Bob Donnelly. 

