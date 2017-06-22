THE HEAT IS ON AS ŠKODA UNLEASHES NEW OCTAVIA vRS 245 IN THE UK

First examples of the most powerful vRS model ever set to hit the UK

Prices range from £27,595 to £30,185

Available in hatch and estate forms, plus optional seven-speed DSG

Standard electro-mechanical front locking differential delivers sporty drive

Additional equipment over vRS includes gloss black design features and 19-inch alloys

0-62mph time of 6.6 seconds makes vRS 245 the fastest vRS model ever

Milton Keynes 21 June 2017: It’s the vRS that packs the mightiest punch ever: the new Octavia vRS 245 has just touched down in the UK. Delivering 245PS and 370Nm of torque, the new sporting flagship of the range launches with an equally headline-grabbing price that starts from £27,595.

A key new model in SKODA’s revised 2017 Octavia line-up, the new vRS 245 offers 15PS more than the previous range-topping model, and comes with a raft of additional equipment to deliver the brand’s sportiest drive to date. Available in both hatch and estate forms, the vRS 245 model is also offered with a choice of a six-speed manual or a new seven-speed DSG transmission.

Powered by a modified version of the existing 2.0 TSI four cylinder vRS powerplant, the vRS 245 can sprint from 0-62 in just 6.6 seconds (Estate 6.7 seconds) and has exceptional in-gear flexibility. In fifth gear, for example, the vRS 245 with a manual gearbox sprints from 37 to 62 mph in just 6.4 seconds (Estate: 6.5 seconds) and from 50 to 75 mph in only 6.6 seconds (Estate: 6.8 seconds).

And it’s not just an increase in engine power that marks the Octavia vRS 245 as something special. Thanks to the standard fitment of an electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential, drivers can fully exploit the car’s performance – even in challenging conditions. The VAQ limited-slip differential was originally developed for motorsport and works with an electronically regulated multi-plate clutch located between the differential and the powered axle on the right-hand side. When needed, 100 per cent of the power can be directed to one front wheel. When cornering, the differential transfers an increased amount of engine power to the outer front wheel (wheel with the most grip) as required.

In terms of equipment, the vRS 245 builds on the already impressive specification of the standard vRS with a host of additional items. Externally, the vRS 245 is distinguished by striking 19-inch ‘Xtreme’ gloss black alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, door mirror housings and exhaust tailpipes. Inside, the vRS 245’s cabin features heated and electrically adjustable vRS sports seats trimmed in Alcantara and decorative trim panels finished in gloss black. The colour multifunction trip computer, located in the main instrument panel between the speedometer and rev counter, also includes a lap timer as standard.

Other equipment highlights shared with the standard vRS range include Amundsen satellite navigation with eight-inch display and integrated Wi-Fi, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights, LED interior light pack (10 colours) and a Super sport three-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with vRS logo and paddles for DSG-equipped models.

The Octavia vRS 245 is available to order now, with UK deliveries in July.