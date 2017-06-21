MONTGO LOSE A TIGHT MATCH AGAINST PEGO IN OLIVA NOVA SOCIETIES CHALLENGE

On Friday 16th June Montgo Golf Society played the annual Societies Challenge Match against our good friends Pego Golf Society at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Oliva Nova Golf Resort.

A hot and sultry day welcomed us to the course which was in pristine condition, and it was with much anticipation that both teams made their way to their designated tees for a shotgun start. On paper the Montgo team looked a little light due to many of our players being away from Spain, however at the end of the day the whole team put on a great show before finally going down by the narrowest of margins, 39 points to 37.

Undoubted stars of the show for Montgo were the pair of Neil Carter and Geoff Willcock, who recorded the only 4 – 0 result of the day against their fancied opponents Malcolm Wise and John Guest, however special mention must also go to Angel Vaca, Tim Blandon, and Andrew Pollock who stepped in at the last minute to support the society.

Afterwards everybody present were treated to free beer before sitting down to a magnificent buffet lunch in the clubhouse, followed by dancing for those with enough energy left to drag themselves to the dance floor. A huge vote of thanks must go to the management and staff of Oliva Nova for making this a memorable day, especially Daniel Asis and Damian Sanchez for their continued support of our societies.

At the end of the day the real winner was the game of golf. Every match was played in a great spirit and friendships were forged that will endure for many years to come, we at Montgo can’t wait for the next match in 2018.